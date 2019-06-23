MHT CET 2019 Counseling: The State Common Entrance Test Cell in Maharashtra is all set to begin the counseling for admissions into various Technical courses tomorrow. Candidates are advised to check the important details regarding the Maharashtra Engineering Admissions here.

MHT CET 2019 Counseling: The registration process for admission to professional technical undergraduate courses has been closed by the State Common Entrance Test Cell in Maharashtra. According to the latest updates, the counseling process for admissions to the Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture and Hotel Management and Catering Technology courses will begin from tomorrow, June 24, 2019. All the candidates who have been declared qualified in the MHT CET 2019 can check the details of the counseling on the official website of the MHT CET 2019 and get ready with the necessary documents to be produced.

The reason for canceling the registration process has not been notified by the Maharashtra CET Cell so far. Students have raised allegations of mismanagement and alleged that the admission site was not at all secure as it was being used for registration and gathering personal data of the students. They alleged the official site was not secure as it could easily lead to leaking of data of students.

The authority had announced the MHT CET 2019 results through the official website on June 4, 2019. The topper Priyant Jain scored 99.987% marks followed by Kimaya Shikarkhane of Mumbai and Siddhesh Agarwal from Amravati with a score of 99.98%.

Important Things to Remember:

Candidates must note that they need to carry all the necessary documents for verification during the counseling process. The certificates of qualification, reservation category (if any) and admit and copy of their scores in MHT CET 2019. For further information, candidates need to keep an eye on the official website of the Maharashtra CET Cell.

