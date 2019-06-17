MHT CET 2019: The counselling process for B.Tech, BE, B.Pharm, Pharm.D, and B.HMCT courses is going to start today. The last date for registration is June 21, 2019. The counselling process will be held in three stages.

MHT CET 2019: The counselling process for B.Tech, BE, B.Pharm, Pharm.D, and B.HMCT courses are set to start from June 17, 2019. The State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra is going to begin the process at various colleges. The last date to apply for B.Tech, BE, B.Pharm, Pharm.D, and B.HMCT courses have been scheduled for June 21, 2019 at -mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in.

The provisional merit list will be announced on June 22, 2019, for the domiciles of Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir migrant. The declaration of merit list will be on June 25, 2019. Admissions on the basis of first merit list will take place from July 1 to July 4, 2019.

Document verification will take place on the day of counselling. Colleges and courses can be chosen online. The seats will be allocated on the basis of the Centralised Allotment Process(CAP).

The counselling process will be concluded in Three rounds. The students who don’t get the college and course of their preference at first go, may attend the second and third round of counselling.

MHT CET 2019: Documents needed

1. Marksheet of Grade 10 and 12.

2. Admit card of Grade 10(for the verification of date of birth).

3. Signature and photograph scanned.

4. Other documents as listed by MHT CET.

MHT CET 2019 result was released on June 4, 2019. The highest score of 99.987% was grabbed by Priyant Jain. Kimaya Shikarkhane of Mumbai and Siddhesh Agarwal got 99.98%.

The entrance exam for engineering, pharmacy, agriculture and fisheries courses in state-based colleges started from May 15, 2019 and concluded on May 18, 2019.

