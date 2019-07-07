MHT CET 2019 final merit list has been published on the official websites - mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in or fe2019.mahacet.org. Candidates can check the instructions to download the MHT CET 2019 merit list given in this article.

MHT CET 2019 final merit list: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has published the final merit list for admissions to the technical and professional courses such as B.Tech, B.Pharmacy, Agricultural courses, Fisheries Science at various colleges in the state. The final merit list is now available for download on the official website – mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in and those who have cleared the MHT CET 2019 examination this year are advised to check the merit list by following the instructions given below.

According to the reports, the authority had released the MHT CET 2019 results on the official website on June 4, 2019 and the scorecards were also made available. The provisional merit list for admissions was released on July 3, 2019.

How to download the MHT CET 2019 final merit list?

Candidates need to log into the official website – fe2019.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the link that reads – MHT CET 2019 final merit list

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a pdf

Download the pdf containing the roll numbers and names of the selected candidates

Take a print out of the same for reference and check

According to the notification on the official website, the registration process for admissions counseling to various technical courses started through the website from June 24, 2019, while the document verification process concluded by July 1, 2019. The authority has released a notice stating that the registration process for admissions will close on August 14, 2019.

