MHT CET 2019: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell or MHT CET 2019 conducting authority has released the list of first round seat allotment on its official website – mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in. According to reports, the allotment list is now available on the official website and candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination are advised to check the official website of the authority an download the allotment list for attending the counselling.
According to the notification released by the authority, the candidates who have cleared the entrance examination and have been shortlisted for seat allotment in the first round of counselling will have to report for admissions in the allotted centres from July 11, ie. today till July 14, 2019. Reportedly, the last date for reporting is July 15, 2019.
How to check MHT CET seat allotment results 2019?
- Candidates need to go to the official website – mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in
- On the homepage, candidates need to click on the link that reads, “MHT CET first round seat allotment 2019”
- On clicking, a pdf will be displayed on the screen
- Download and take a print out for reference
MHT CET 2019: Documents required for counselling
- Candidates need to produce Class 10th, 12th mark sheets,
- 10th admit card and birth for the verification
- Scanned copy of photograph and signature
- And other documents as mentioned in the notification released by the MHT cell
The Maharashtra CET 2019 results was announced on the official website on June 4, 2019. According to the result, Priyant Jain was the topper of the examination who had scored 99.987% marks.