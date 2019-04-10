The candidate should also note that the admit cards can be downloaded online and there is no such offline availability. The test will take place on April 21, 2019 while result is expected to be out on May 13, 2019, from 5 pm onwards

The Maharashtra Directorate of Technical Education (MHT) has released admit cards for the 2019 law common entrance test (CET) on its official website. The MHT CET Law, which is a state level common entrance test conducted by MHT has issued the admit cards from Wednesday onwards i.e, April 10, 2019. The card is being provided for the 5 year LLB programme and the candidates who have applied for the entrance test can visit the official website to download their hall tickets.

The candidate should also note that the admit cards can be downloaded online and there is no such offline availability of the admit cards. Besides official notification, the candidates have been intimated about the admit cards on their registered email ids and mobile numbers. The test will take place on April 21, 2019, while the result is expected to be out on May 13, 2019, from 5 pm onwards.

For those who haven’t downloaded their cards yet, kindly follow the following steps to get your admit cards:

1. Visit the official website of the entrance test cell i.e., cetcell.mahacet.iorg

2. Once you are directed to the homepage, click ‘MAH-LLB (5 Years) CET-2019 (Integrated Course)’ link

3. Now you will find the ‘Important Dates’ section. Under ‘Important Dates Section’ go to ‘Click Here For Download Hall Ticket’ link

4. Enter your registered email ID/application number, password as soon as you are directed to the Login page.

5. After you have entered your details, click submit.

6. Your admit card/hall ticket for the Law entrance will appear,

7. Download your admit card and take a print out as well for future references.

