MHT CET 2019. The provisional merit list for MHT CET has been released by the State Common Entrance Test, Maharashtra. Candidates can visit the official website of MHT CET, ie. fe2019.mahacet.org and can check the MHT CET 2019 provisional list.

MHT CET 2019: The State Common Entrance Test, Maharashtra has declared the provisional merit list for MHT CET. Candidates can visit the official website, ie. fe2019.mahacet.org and can check the MHT CET 2019 provisional list.

The MHT CET 2019 provisional list contains the list of the candidates who have been shortlisted for the counselling process. The counselling will be held for the admission in the various undergraduate Technical Courses in Engineering and Technology.

Candidates must note that they can submit their grievances regarding the provisional merit list of MHT CET 2019 from July 3, 2019 (today) to July 4, 2019. The Final merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant and display of provisional category wise CAP Round I will held on July 5, 2019.

MHT CET 2019: Steps to check the MHT CET Provisional Merit List 2019

Step 1: Log in the official website for MHT CET – fe2019.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Check Provisional Merit List Status’ Link

Step 3: The candidates are advised to enter the Application ID and date of birth

Step 4: The MHT CET provisional merit list will be displayed, download the same for future reference.

Candidates who are shortlisted and are allotted a seat in the first round will have to report to the Admission Reporting Centres (ARC) from July 11 to July 14. After that, from July 12 to July 15, 2019 students will then have to report to the allotted institute for admission formalities.

Approx 4.13 lakh students had registered for the entrance exam, out of which 3.92 lakh appeared for the same. The test was conducted at 166 centres across 36 districts in Maharashtra.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App