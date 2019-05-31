MHT CET 2019 results to be out @ mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in today: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell is likely to release MHT CET results from 2019 today, May 31, 2019. The candidates who have appeared for the MHT CET 2019 can visit the official site of the cell, mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in, to stay updated regarding the results.

Maharashtra or MHT CET for admissions to undergraduate engineering and other courses took place from May 2 to May 13, 2019. Earlier on May 17, 2019, the answer key for the MHT CET 2019 was released on the official website. The CET cell has also invited objections to the answer keys till May 18 by paying a fee of Rs 1,000. The objection fee was not refundable under any circumstances.

MHT CET 2019 results: Steps to check common entrance test results

• Go to the official website- mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in

• Click on the link which says, ‘Click here for MHT CET 2019 results’, on the homepage.

• A PDF will be opened where the result will be displayed

• Check your results and download for future use.

About MHT CET exam 2019:

After qualifying the examination, the candidates can get admission in courses including Pharmacy, Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy etc.

