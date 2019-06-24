MHT CET Counseling 2019: The online registration process for counseling to various courses for admissions starts from today. Candidates shortlisted for the same are advised to log into cetcell.mahacet.org by clicking on the direct link for further information given below.

MHT CET 2019 Counseling: The State Common Entrance Test Cell in Maharashtra is going to start the online registration process for counseling to various courses for admissions from today, June 24, 2019 through its official website – cetcell.mahacet.org. All the shortlisted candidates who came out successful in the recently conducted MHT CET 2019 entrance examination in Maharashtra for admissions to various technical courses such as Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture and Hotel Management and Catering Technology are advised to register themselves.

According to the notification, the authority has rescheduled the last date for online registration and uploading of document verification due to huge complaints received. The last date for completion of the online registration and documents submission is now June 30, 2019.

Important Things to Remember:

Candidates must note that the document verification will be done on the day of the counseling. Candidates must bring all their necessary documents along with them during the counseling process.

Documents Required:

Candidates need to bring their mark sheets of Matriculation, Higher Secondary and Graduation as well as the pass certificates of qualification. Reservation category certificate (if any) must be produced at the time of counseling to avail the benefits. Candidates will have to submit a copy of their scores in MHT CET 2019 during the admission counseling.

For further information, candidates shortlisted for Admisions with MHT CET 2019 scores are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the Maharashtra CET Cell and log into the by clicking on the direct link for further information given here: http://cetcell.mahacet.org/

