MHT CET counseling process will start today, June 24 by State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. Candidates who have cleared MHT CET exam are eligible to sit in the counseling process. An official notice has been put up by entrance cell on cetcell.mahacet.org.

All the admissions done so far have been canceled by The State Council Entrance Test. The cell has released the notice where they have informed that all the registrations for admissions to professional technical undergraduate courses in Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture and Hotel Management through SAAR portal have bee canceled for the academic year 2019-20.

Candidates can apply for online registration and uploading of documents, payment of fee, document verification and application form confirmation at Facilitation centers.

MHT CET Counselling 2019: Steps to register

Visit the official site of MHT CET on cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on the course link and enter the login Id

Candidates will have to fill the details and click on submit

Candidates will be registered for the counseling process

Counseling for B.Tech program will be organized via the Centralised Allotment Process by CET cell. Three rounds of CAP will be conducted by the examination authority. The allotment of seat will depend on the merit, availability of seat and preference of the candidate. The test is conducted annually for admission to various courses like engineering, pharmacy, architecture, etc. For more information candidates can check the official website of the State Common Entrance Test cell.

