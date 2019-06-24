The counselling process for MHT CET will begin again from today onwards. Candidates can register themselves @ cetcell.mahacet.org for taking part in the counselling process.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has started the counselling process from today again for the MHT CET Exam. Candidates qualifying the MHT CET exam are eligible to sit for the counselling process. In an official notice released by the authorities on their website, they have declared that they have cancelled all the registrations to admission for the professional undergraduate courses in Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy etc for the current academic session.

Here are the steps to apply for the counselling process at MHT CET :

1. Candidates first need to visit the official website of MHT CET @ cetcell.mahacet.org.

2. After that candidates are required to click on the course link.

3. The homepage will ask for entering the details of the login ID.

4. A new page will open asking candidates to fill the required details.

5. After entering all the details, finally click on submit button.

6. After clicking the submit button, the candidate will be registered for the counselling process.

This year for admission to B.Tech programs, MHT CET Cell will organize counselling through the Centralized Allotment Process (CAP). There will be total of three rounds of CAP to be conducted by the examination authority. The seats will be alloted on the basis of merit, availability of seat and choice made by the candidate.

For admission to various courses including pharmacy, architecture, engineering etc., the annual entrance test is conducted by the exam authorities. Applicants can keep on visiting the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell for the latest updates and developments on this front.

