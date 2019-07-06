MHT CET Counselling 2019. The Final Merit List of MHT CET 2019 has been released by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. The merit list 2019 contains the name of the candidates who have been shortlisted for the counselling rounds for the admission to the undergraduate Technical Courses in Engineering and Technology.

MHT CET Counselling 2019: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the Final Merit List of MHT CET 2019. Earlier the CET cell had released the provisional merit list for the 2019 BE counselling and provided an opportunity for candidates to raise objections till 5 pm on July 4th, and now the final merit list for B.E, B.Tech, and B.Arch has been released on the official website of MHT CET- cetcell.mahacet.org

Along with the final merit list the Provisional Category wise Seats for CAP Round I was also released. The MHT CET merit list 2019 contains the list of the candidates who have been shortlisted for the counselling rounds for the admission to the undergraduate Technical Courses in Engineering and Technology.

MHT CET Counselling 2019: Steps to check the MHT CET Final Merit List 2019

Step 1: Login the official website for MHT CET – fe2019.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Check Final Merit List’ Link

Step 3: Enter the Application ID and date of birth

Step 4: The MHT CET Final merit list will be displayed, download the same and take a printout for future reference.

MHT CET 2019 result was announced on June 4, 2019. Priyant Jain grabbed the highest score of 99.987% and Kimaya Shikarkhane of Mumbai and Siddhesh Agarwal got 99.98%.

The entrance exam of MHT CET for admission to engineering, pharmacy, agriculture and fisheries courses in state-based colleges started from May 15, 2019, and concluded on May 18, 2019.

