MHT CET 2019: The counselling dates for engineering, pharmacy have been extended by two days due to heavy rains. Maharashtra Board has released the MHT CET results 2019 on June 4, 2019.

MHT CET 2019: Counselling dates for engineering, pharmacy extended due to heavy rains: Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde has confirmed that the admission process for the Engineering, Pharmacy counselling 2019 has been postponed by 2 days due to heavy rains. Those who have been planning to appear for CAP round II will now have to report between July 28 to July 29, 2019. Reports said that the CAP round II for Engineering and Master of Engineering/ Technology has been extended till July 29, while the last date for online filling of CAP round III option for Pharmacy is today (July 28, 2019). On July 24, 2019, the result for the CAP round 2 seat allotment was declared by the authorities.

The students who are planning to appear for the counselling should keep in mind that verification of documents will take place at the counselling centre, thus are advised to keep the documents handy. While the students will be given the choice to choose colleges, courses online, the allotment process will be done on the basis of the Centralised Allotment Process (CAP).

MHT CET 2019: Documents required

Class 10, 12 mark sheets Class 10 admit card for the verification of date of birth Scanned photograph, signature Other documents as notified by MHT CET

Maharashtra Board has released the MHT CET results 2019 on June 4, 2019. The MHT CET 2019 examination was conducted for the admissions to colleges in different sectors including engineering, pharmacy, agriculture and fisheries. The examination was conducted from May 15 to May 18, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App