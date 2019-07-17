MHT CET MBA/MMS 2019 Counselling: The MHT CET MBA and MMS 2019 Counseling result for round 1 will be released soon by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test, MHT CET. Selected candidates are advised to report to the ARC for document verification and to their respective coollege for freezing their seat.

MHT CET MBA/MMS 2019 Counselling: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test, MHT CET will soon release the MHT CET MBA and MMS 2019 Counseling result for round 1. As per the official notification released by the department, the results for the CAP round 1 is expected to be out on July 18, 2019, at cetcell.mahacet.org.

All those candidates who will receive the allotment letter will be required to report to their respective centers or ARC between July 19, 2019, to July 21, 2019. The candidates who wish to accept the seats, need to report to the ARC for document verification and after that, they need to report to their respective college to freeze their seat and to confirm admission between July 19 and July 21. Candidates failing to reach the center will not be considered for round 2.

Step to check MHT CET MBA/MMS 2019 Counselling result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test, MHT CET, cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result of Counseling Round 1 link.

Step 3: The result will appear in the PPDH format.

Step 4: PDF file will contain the roll numbers of the students have passed it

Step 5: Download the result for future reference.

The online registration for admissions to postgraduate technical courses in management started on June 30, 2019. MHT CET had released the provisional merit list on July 9. For more information on MAH CET seat allotment window, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test, MHT CET, cetcell.mahacet.org .

