MHT CET MBA/MMS 2019 counselling: The MHT CET MBA, MMS 2019 provisional allotment result for CAP Round 1 will be announced by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell today on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org and admission1cet2019.mahacet.org.in.

MHT CET MBA/MMS 2019 counselling: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will be releasing the MHT CET MBA, MMS 2019 provisional allotment result for CAP Round 1 on July 17, 2019 on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org and admission1cet2019.mahacet.org.in.

Online registrations for admissions to postgraduate technical courses in management began on June 30, 2019. The provisional merit list has been released by the MHT CET on July 9. Result of the CAP Round 1 allotment will be released today on the official website.

MHT CET Provisional Allotment CAP Round 1: How to check

Login to the window on the official website, admission1cet2019.mahacet.org.in.

Login to your account using the Student Login option.

The list has not been released yet. it is expected to be released by evening today.

MHT CET MBA Allotment 2019: Important rules for admissions

Candidates who will receive an allotment are required to report to the Admission Reporting Centres or ARCs between July 18 and July 20.

According to the rules of allotment stated that the options for students who had been alloted a seat as pe their first choices, would have auto-freeze.

Candidates who wish to accept the seats will be required to ARCs for document verification.

Candidates are required to report to the college to confirm the admission between July 19 and 21. Those who would complete the admission after reporting to the colleges only would not be then considered for CAP Round 2. Students can carefully go through the rules.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App