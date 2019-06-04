MHT CET Result 2019: The CET Cell has released the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Result which also known as MHT CET Result 2019. According to the official statement, the CET CELL will publish the result of MHT CET 2019 on the web site www.mahacet.org after 5.00 PM on Tuesday 4th June 2019. Given below are the steps to check and download MHT CET Result 2019 via websites.

Steps to check, download MHT CET Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CET CELL i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads MHT CET Result 2019.

Step 3: Click to the link that says, Login for already Registered Candidates or Click here for New Registration.

Step 4: Enter your Registration Number, Password and Security Code.

Step 5: Submit the details.

Step 6: Your MHT CET Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take a print out of your Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Result 2019 for future reference.

The MHT CET examination is conducted by CET CELL for candidates willing to apply for Technical Courses (Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Pharm. D), Agriculture Courses and Fisheries Science/ Dairy Technology courses under MAFSU for the academic year 2019-2020. Every year, the State Common Entrance Test Cell conducts entrance tests for admission to various programmes offered at institutes in Maharashtra.

