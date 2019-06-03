MHT CET Result 2019. The result of the MHT CET which was conducted by the state Cell of Maharashtra will declare on 4 June 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the MHT CET examination can check the result on the official website i.e. www.mahacet.org.More than 4 lakh aspiring candidates are waiting for MHT CET Result 2019.

MHT CET Result 2019 @www.mahacet.org: State Cell of Maharashtra CET has issued the notification that MHT CET Result 2019 will be declared tomorrow, i.e. 4 June 2019 at 5:00 pm. Candidates can check the result on the official website, i.e.@www.mahacet.org. The notification was released through an official press release by State CET Cell. According to the earlier updates, MHT CET 2019 results was about to release on or before June 3.

The Examination for the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test was held from May 2, 2019, o May 13, 2019. Also, as per the data shared by the Common Entrance Cell on the last day of online registration, around 4 lakh candidates are waiting for MHT CET Result 2019.

All the Candidates who have appeared in the entrance exam can access the MHT CET Result 2019 with the help of scorecard on which details such as scores, rank and qualification status of the candidates will be mentioned. Students are advised to check the result carrying all the necessary information like their date of birth, roll number etc. The MHT CET result 2019 will be released along with the scorecard.

The answer keys of the MHT CET 2019 was released before for the students who gave the online test. The MHT CET final answer key was released by SCETC on 22nd May 2019 on the official website. The exams of MHT CET 2019 are conducted by State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for admission of candidates to undergraduate engineering course.

Necessary changes were made in the MHT CET 2019 official answer key, on the basis of challenges raised by the candidates. In all, candidates challenged 20 questions in the answer key of MHT CET 2019 that were duly answered by the State Common Entrance Test Cell.

MHT CET is a state level entrance examination conducted yearly. The Examination is held for the students so that they can take admission to various undergraduate courses such as Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy, Dairy Technology, Fishery Science etc. in the state of Maharashtra.

Once the student qualified MHT CET result 2019. They will be eligible to appear in the counselling session and further rounds of admission to various colleges based on the rank obtained in the MH CET 2019 exam.

