MHT CET Results 2019 declared @ cetcell.mahacet.org: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test or MHT CET 2019 Results have been declared @ cetcell.mahacet.org. It has not been too long since the state CET Cell has released the MHT CET Results 2019. The candidates who have been impatiently waiting for the MHT CET results 2019 can visit the official websites to check their respective results. Earlier, it was reported that the MHT CET results 2019 will be declared at 5 pm, however, the result was out around 10:30 am. The candidates can also visit the alternative website @ mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in to check their MHT CET 2019 results.

Earlier, it was reported that the state cell will announce the MHT CET 2019 results on June 3, however, it was later reported that the MHT CET results 2019 and MHT CET 2019 Score Card will be released on June 4, 2019. The CET Cell had conducted the MHT CET 2019 from May 2 to May 13. Out of 4,13,284 lakh students who had registered for the examination, 3,92,354 candidates appeared in the MHT CET exam, noted the notification released by the CET.

MHT CET Result 2019: Steps to check, download result

Visit the official website of CET CELL i.e.cetcell.mahacet.org or @ mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in Click to the link: MHT CET Result 2019. You will be redirected to a new page where you will have to click on login for already Registered Candidates or Click here for New Registration. Enter your Registration Number, Password and Security Code. Submit the credentials Your MHT CET Result 2019 will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out of your Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Result 2019 for future reference.

The MHT CET aka Common Entrance Test is an annual examination conducted by the Government of Maharashtra. It is conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education. The degree courses of the following streams are mainly accounted for in this entrance exam:

Engineering

Pharmacy

Agriculture

