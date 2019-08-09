MHT-CET Second Year Engineering 2019: The CAP round 1 allotment result for Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) has been declared by the MHT-CET Cell on its official website. Candidates those who had appeared in the exam should check the result by visiting the official website dse19.mahacet.org.in.

MHT-CET Second Year Engineering 2019: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has declared the CAP round 1 allotment result on its official website. Candidates those who have applied for the admission in Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Engineering (BE/BTech) courses can check the result by visiting the official website of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, dse19.mahacet.org.in.

The result has been made available in the online mode only and can be checked from the website only.

Steps to check DSE 2019 CAP Round 1 Allotment Result

The candidates can check the results by following these simple steps so that they can get their result in an easy manner.

Step 1: The candidates need to visit the official website, dse19.mahacet.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: On clicking the link, candidates will be redirected to a new page where they will have to enter the application Id and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: On submission, the result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and save for future use.

MHT-CET Second Year Engineering 2019: Important Dates

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: August 08, 2019.

Reporting to the Admission Reporting Centre (ARC) as per allotment of CAP Round I: August 09 to 11, 2019.

Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: August 10 to 12, 2019.

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: August 13, 2019.

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II: August 18, 2019.

