MICAT admit card 2019: The Mudra Institute of Communications has finally published the Admit Cards for the upcoming MICAT entrance examination for admission to courses under the institution. All the candidates who have filled up the application form this year and are going to appear for the entrance examination to be conducted by the institute must download the Admit Card or Hall tickets for the examination before the link to the same gets deactivated on the official website of MICA.

The application process for the MICAT entrance 2019 was closed on the official website on November 20, 2018. Candidates need to log into www.mica.ac.in to download the Admit Cards. Moreover, as per reports, the Admit Cards were published on the official website yesterday, i.e. on November 26, 2018.

Direct link to download the MICA admit Card: Download PGDM-C MICAT-I Admit Card

Meanwhile, the MICA entrance examination will be conducted on December 2, 2018 for admission to PGDM courses, which is a two-year course. The Institute offers specialisation in the following courses: digital communication management, marketing research, media management, brand management and advertising management.

How to download the MICAT admit card 2019 or PGDM-C MICAT-I Admit Card?

Log in to the official website of Mudra Institute of Communications (MICA) – mica.ac.in

On the left-hand side of the home page look for the link that reads, “CCC 2019-2020 admission” and click on it

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a different window

Fill in the necessary credentials to download the MICAT 2018 admit card

Submit the details

The MICAT exam 2019 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the Admit Card and take a print out of the same for future reference

To go to the official website of MICA and download the admit card, click on this link: https://www.mica.ac.in/

