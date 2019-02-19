MICAT II result has been declared on the official website - mica.ac.in. The entrance examination has been conducted for admissions into the MBA courses under the Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad (MICA). Candidates can check their result and download the scorecards from the official website by following the instructions given below.

MICAT 2 result: The Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad (MICA) has declared the MICA Admission Test (MICAT) 2019 result on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination of MICA can check their result by visiting the official website – mica.ac.in. According to reports, the result has been published on the site and candidates can download their scorecards from the same. However, candidates might face difficulty in accessing their result as the website was down due to heavy traffic after the results were published on it.

Meanwhile, the MICAT 2 written examination was conducted by the authority for admissions into the MBA courses on February 9, 2019. Those candidates who are declared successful in the written examination will be called for an interview. The candidates will have to attend the interview to be conducted by the authority in the month of March this year. For more details, candidates can go to the official website of the authority and check out the latest updates.

Candidates can check out the following steps to download the scorecards from the website:

How to download the MICAT 2 result?

Step 1: Log on to the official website of MICA – mica.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘MICAT 2 application’ on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates need to Log-in using the user id and password

Step 4: The Scorecard will be displayed onscreen

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a print out of the same for future reference

Those selected after the interview round will be eligible for admissions into the courses under the institute.

