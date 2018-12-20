Right after the announcement of MICAT result 2019, the student was waiting for the registration for MICAT Phase II 2019 to begin. Finally, the application process has started today and will continue until the 30th of January, 2019. The aspirants who wish to crack the examination should gear up now. Earlier, the announcement said that the registration would begin on January 3, 2019, and end on January 30, but as per the new decision, it has started today itself!

The MICAT Phase II examination will soon be held on 9th of February, 2019. The results will be announced on February 19th, 2019 by the Mudra Institute of Communication. The registration process has already started and the students should not waste time and immediately register themselves. It should be noted that the application or registration process is to be done online only. The students have to register themselves on the official website first and then only they will be able to file the application form. After the completion of the application procedure, the students will be alloted a user ID and password generated by the system which will be sent to them on their registered email ID. These login details will be very important for the candidate as they have to file the application form using this account only and submit it before the last date of registration.

The MICAT examination is organised at various examination centers including Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Meerut, Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Muzaffarnagar, Nagpur, Noida, Panjim, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajkot, Gurgaon, Gwalior, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jamshedpur, Jammu, Kanpur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram,Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Dhanbad, Faridabad, Udaipur, Vadodara, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam, Gandhinagar (Gujarat), Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Gwalior, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jamshedpur, Jammu, Kanpur, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Ajmer, Aligarh, Allahabad, Bareilly, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar.

