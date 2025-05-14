Microsoft Layoffs 2025: 6,000 Jobs Cut as AI Investments Reshape Workforce

Microsoft is laying off 6,000 employees in 2025, focusing on AI growth and cutting management layers despite strong earnings. U.S. staff hit hardest.

Microsoft has announced the layoff of approximately 6,000 employees—nearly 3% of its total global workforce—as it focuses more on artificial intelligence and simplifies its management structure. This marks the company’s largest round of layoffs in more than two years.

The majority of the affected workers are based in the United States, especially in Washington state, where Microsoft’s headquarters are located. Official records show that nearly 1,985 jobs were cut in Redmond alone, including 1,500 on-site roles and 475 remote positions. These employees will leave the company officially by July.

Strategic Restructuring, Not Financial Trouble

Although the layoffs come after a smaller round of performance-based cuts in January, Microsoft has made it clear this move is not due to financial strain. Instead, the company aims to realign its strategy for the fast-changing tech landscape.

In a statement, Microsoft said it is “making organizational changes necessary to position the company for long-term success.” The restructuring spans across various departments, including LinkedIn and Xbox, and mainly impacts middle and senior management roles.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Layoffs Hit All Levels and Locations

The job cuts are not limited to a specific team or region. Microsoft confirmed that roles across different levels and countries are being affected. However, the focus remains on reducing management layers to increase efficiency.

In an earlier earnings call, Microsoft’s Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood emphasized the need for “high-performing teams” and fewer management layers to become more agile.

AI and Infrastructure at the Center

The layoffs are happening alongside Microsoft’s massive push into AI technology. CEO Satya Nadella recently said that around 20–30% of coding in some projects is already done by AI software.

To support this vision, Microsoft is investing $80 billion this year into building data centers and infrastructure for artificial intelligence. These changes are intended to transform how teams work internally and deliver better services globally.

Despite this, experts caution against linking all layoffs to AI advancements. Daniel Zhao, a lead economist at Glassdoor, told the Associated Press that cutting managers doesn’t necessarily mean AI is replacing them. “You’re not expecting ChatGPT to replace the manager,” he said.

Tech Industry Faces Continued Job Cuts in 2025

Microsoft is not alone. Other tech companies are also adjusting to the post-pandemic landscape. Meta is cutting 3,600 jobs, Amazon is trimming teams in communications and sustainability, and Salesforce has laid off over 1,000 employees—even as it hires for AI roles.

Dell has slashed 12,000 jobs to focus more on AI, and Google has launched voluntary exit programs. Many firms, from HP to Chegg, are rethinking their operations due to cost pressures and the rapid evolution of AI technologies.

ALSO READ: Fact-Check: UGC Confirms Viral Exam Cancellation Notice Is Fake