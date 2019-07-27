MIDC recruitment 2019: Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation recently invited applicants for 865 posts, candidates who are willing to apply for Junior Engineer, Stenographer, Surveyor, Technical Assistant, Jodari, Pump Driver, Electrician, Driver, Peon, and Helper post, can apply @midcindia.org

MIDC recruitment 2019: Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation recently announced 865 posts for Junior Engineer, Stenographer, Surveyor, Technical Assistant, Jodari, Pump Driver, Electrician, Driver, Peon, and Helper. Candidates who are applying for the post.

Candidates who are willing to apply for the post must visit the official website of MIDC or click on the link @midcindia.org to visit directly. Meanwhile, MIDC Maharashtra online application form was published by the official on July 17, 2019. Eligible candidates can apply for the post till August 7 2019.

For more updates and details on MIDC Vacancy 2019 for 865 such as application, pay scale, selection procedure, etc candidates can check on the official website of MIDC.

Total Posts – 865

Technical Assistant

Jodari

Pump Driver

Electrician

Driver

Peon

Helper

Junior Engineer

Stenographer

Surveyor

Eligibility Criteria for Steno, JE, Peon & Other Posts

1) Candidates must hold a Diploma in Civil Engg for Junior Engineer (Civil)

2) Senior Accountant – B.Com

3) Assistant – Graduation

4) Clerk Typist – Graduation with Typing 5) Knowledge and MS-CIT

6) Surveyor – ITI (Surveyor), Auto Cad

7) Driver – 7th Class passed. Should have a Heavy & Light Driving License

8) Technical Assistant – ITI in Relevant Disciplines

9) Fitter – ITI (Fitter)

10) Pump Operator –SSC and ITI (Wireman)

11) Electrician – SSC, and ITI (Electrician)

12) Peon/ Helper – 4th Class

13) Junior Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical) – 14) Diploma in Electrical/Mechanical Engineering

15) Stenographer (Lower Grade) – Graduation with shorthand knowledge.

