Ministry of Agriculture recruitment 2019: The Ministry of Agriculture has invited applications for various posts in Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine and Storage under the Department of Cooperation and Farmer Welfare. There are a total of 186 vacancies. The interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of Plant Protection, Quarantine and Storage and downloading the application form. The application form must be carried along with required documents on the interview. The candidates need to bring their original documents including experience certificate, certificates from class 10 onwards along with identification proofs and recent passport size photographs to the interview centre. The candidates need to attend the walk-in interview at the regional plant quarantine station. The interview will commence on April 1 and will end on April 5, 2019. According to the official notification by the Ministry of Agriculture. The candidates are urged to report at the plant quarantine station by 10:00 AM.

Vacancy details of the Ministry of Agriculture recruitment 2019:

Technical Officer: 145 vacancies

Senior Technical Officer: 41 vacancies

Region wise vacancy details of the Ministry of Agriculture recruitment 2019:

Chennai:

Senior Technical Officer: 8

Technical Officer: 28

Kolkata:

Senior Technical Officer: 4

Technical Officer: 24

Mumbai:

Senior Technical Officer: 15

Technical Officer: 42

Guwahati:

Technical Officer: 9

Haryana:

Senior Technical Officer: 14

Technical Officer: 42

Eligibility for the Ministry of Agriculture recruitment 2019:

Education:

For the post of Senior Technical Officer, candidates need to hold a doctorate degree in their respective fields they are applying for. For the post of Technical Officer, candidates need to hold a Master’s degree in the respective fields they are applying for.

Age:

For the post of Senior Technical Officer, the upper age limit is 40 years for the male candidate and 45 years for the female and transgender candidates. For the post of Technical Officer, the upper age limit is 35 years for the male candidates and 40 years for female and transgender candidates. Candidates belonging to the SC and ST category will get a 5-year relaxation in age as per the Central Government Rules.

Pay scale for the Ministry of Agriculture recruitment 2019:

For the post of Senior Technical Officer, the shortlisted candidates will be paid Rs 53,000. For the post of Technical Officer, the shortlisted candidates will be paid Rs 37,000.

