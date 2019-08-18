The HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishankh said that India is traditionally known for its leadership in education and preparation of teachers, for thousands of years Indian teachers are considered as Vishwa guru

The Ministry of HRD is ready to launch the new teacher training programme on August 22, it is to train over 42 lakh teacher across the country. On August 22 the country will see a big programme for teacher’s training called NISHTHA (National Initiative on School Teachers Head Holistic Advancement), it is said by Rina Ray, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, MHRD.

The HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishankh has some plans to improve the quality of education and he also said that India is traditionally known for its leadership in education and preparation of teachers, for thousands of years Indian teachers are considered as Vishwa guru, schools were the foundation of any progressive Nation and teachers are the powerhouse of the society.

Rina Ray, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, MHRD also said that 19,000 teacher training institutes will be made and is already put on the country’s map and on Google Earth, now users can go online and check the geographical location of the institution and not only that, they can check their report card and give feedback.

Special Secretary of Neeti Aayog, Yaduvendra Mathur was also present on the occasion and he said that the teachers are the pillars of the society but it is crucial to improve their skills and to know that they are trained in best ways. Transformation of education will only exist when there is a proper collaboration with teachers.

Ministry of HRD held a meeting this Saturday and talked about many educational reforms that need to be taken care of.

