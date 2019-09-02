Ministry of Textiles Recruitment 2019: Office of the Development Commissioner for Handlooms, Ministry of Textiles has notified through the advertisement for recruitment of Non-Gazetted posts. Eligible candidates can apply through offline mode on or before October 14.
Candidates are advised to fill the form correctly as no subsequent request for its change will be granted. Although any argument regarding the recruitment will be subject to courts. Candidates should note that no application seeking information shall be entertained until the election process completed.
Candidates are required to submit experience certificate in the prescribed format for all working sector including government and private. No other date of birth will be considered except in secondary examination certificate.
Ministry of Textiles Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details
- Junior Assistant (Weaving): 02 Posts
- Junior Assistant (Processing): 01 Post
- Senior Assistant: 01 Post
- Junior Weaver: 01 Post
- Attendant (Processing): 01 Post
- Attendant (Weaving): 03 Posts
- Staff Car Driver: 02 Posts
- Junior Printer: 01 Post
Ministry of Textiles Recruitment 2019: Qualification
- Junior Assistant (Weaving): Candidates should have Diploma in Textile weaving Trade from a recognized Industrial institute.
- Junior Assistant (Processing): Candidates must have Diploma in Textile dyeing or Printing Trade from a recognized Industrial training sector.
- Senior Assistant: Candidates should be matriculated in recognized board and should have worked before in handloom weaving.
- Junior Weaver: Candidates need to have matriculated in recognized board and should know loom setting and weaving.
- Attendant (Processing): Candidates must have done diploma in textile dyeing or Printing or Processing house.
- Attendant (Weaving): Candidates should be matriculated in recognized board or Industrial training sector. And must have a diploma in textile weaving or winding.
- Staff Car Driver: Candidates should driving license for motors cars.
- Junior Printer: candidates should have a diploma in Textile printing or Screen Printing.
Ministry of Textiles Recruitment 2019: Experience
- Junior Assistant (Weaving): 3 years
- Junior Assistant (Processing): 3 years
- Senior Assistant: 3 years
- Junior Weaver: 8 years
- Attendant (Processing): 2 years
- Attendant (Weaving): 2 years
- Staff Car Driver: 3 years
- Junior Printer: 5 years
Ministry of Textiles Recruitment 2019: For more information visit official website