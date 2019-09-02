Ministry of Textiles Recruitment 2019: Application has been invited for Non-Gazetted posts from Office of the Development Commissioner for Handlooms (ODCH), Ministry of Textiles. Interested candidates can apply through its offline mode on or before October 14. Scroll down to more information.

Candidates are advised to fill the form correctly as no subsequent request for its change will be granted. Although any argument regarding the recruitment will be subject to courts. Candidates should note that no application seeking information shall be entertained until the election process completed.

Candidates are required to submit experience certificate in the prescribed format for all working sector including government and private. No other date of birth will be considered except in secondary examination certificate.

Ministry of Textiles Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Junior Assistant (Weaving): 02 Posts

Junior Assistant (Processing): 01 Post

Senior Assistant: 01 Post

Junior Weaver: 01 Post

Attendant (Processing): 01 Post

Attendant (Weaving): 03 Posts

Staff Car Driver: 02 Posts

Junior Printer: 01 Post

Ministry of Textiles Recruitment 2019: Qualification

Junior Assistant (Weaving): Candidates should have Diploma in Textile weaving Trade from a recognized Industrial institute.

Junior Assistant (Processing): Candidates must have Diploma in Textile dyeing or Printing Trade from a recognized Industrial training sector.

Senior Assistant: Candidates should be matriculated in recognized board and should have worked before in handloom weaving.

Junior Weaver: Candidates need to have matriculated in recognized board and should know loom setting and weaving.

Attendant (Processing): Candidates must have done diploma in textile dyeing or Printing or Processing house.

Attendant (Weaving): Candidates should be matriculated in recognized board or Industrial training sector. And must have a diploma in textile weaving or winding.

Staff Car Driver: Candidates should driving license for motors cars.

Junior Printer: candidates should have a diploma in Textile printing or Screen Printing.

Ministry of Textiles Recruitment 2019: Experience

Junior Assistant (Weaving): 3 years

Junior Assistant (Processing): 3 years

Senior Assistant: 3 years

Junior Weaver: 8 years

Attendant (Processing): 2 years

Attendant (Weaving): 2 years

Staff Car Driver: 3 years

Junior Printer: 5 years

