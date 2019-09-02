Ministry of Textiles Recruitment 2019: The fiction for Group C'Non Gazetted (Non-Ministerial/Ministerial) Posts has been declared by the Ministry of Textiles, Office of the Development Commissioner for Handlooms. Candidate must apply for the post before October 14, 2019, and they must also check the eligibility criteria before applying for the post.

Ministry of Textiles Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted (Non-Ministerial/Ministerial) Vacancy Details

01 Post: Junior Weaver

01 Post: Senior Assistant

01 Post: Junior Printer

02 Posts: Junior Assistant (Weaving)

01 Post: Junior Assistant (Processing)

01 Post: Attendant (Processing)

03 Post: Attendant (Weaving)

02 Posts: Staff Car Driver

Ministry of Textiles Recruitment 2019: educational Qualification

Junior Weaver: 1. Matriculation from recognized Board and should have eight years experience or loom setting and weaving or different types of fabrics and designs in an organization of repute.He/she should be well versed in all the methods of preparatory processes for weaving.

Senior Assistant: Candidate applying for this post must have the matriculation from a recognized Board and should be a practical weaver with three years experienced in handloom weaving, loon setting and should have knowledge or preparatory process to weaving in an organization of repute.

• Junior Printer: Candidate applying for this post must have the Matriculation from a recognized Board or Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) Diploma in Textile Printing or Screen Printing or Fabric Printing or Block Printing Trade.

Also, applicants should have five years of experience in block or screen printing or Dyeing or Processing house or printing unit or in a recognized institution of repute.

• Junior Assistant (Weaving): Candidate applying for this post must have the matriculation from a recognized Board or Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) Diploma in Textile weaving Trade from a recognized Institution of repute.

Candidates should be well-versed in different methods or winding. warping & Sizing of SkiL, cotton and woolen Yarns or three years experience in a reputed Handloom or Textile weaving unit or short term training course or not less than four months from weavers Service Centre or Indian Institutes of Handloom Technology) in weaving discipline with two years experience in a reputed Handloom or Textile weaving unit.

Junior Assistant (Processing): Matriculation from a recognized Board or Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) Diploma in Textile Dyeing or Printing Trade.Should have three years practical experience in a dyeing or processing house or unit of repute or Short-term training course or not less than four months from Weavers Service Centre or Indian Institutes of Handloom Technology with two years experience in a dyeing or processing house or unit of repute.

Attendant (Processing): Matriculation from a recognized Board or Industrial Training Institutes (ITI), Diploma in Textile Dyeing or Printing or Fabric Printing or Screen Printing Trade. Also, should have two years experience in a reputed Dyeing or Processing house or Short term training course of not less than four months from Weavers Service Centre or Indian Institute of Handloom Technology in Dyeing and Printing with one-year experience in a Dyeing or Processing House or Handloom Printing unit of repute.

Staff Car Driver: Matriculation from a recognized Board, Possession of a valid driving license for motor cars.Knowledge of motor mechanism (The candidate should be able to remove minor defects in vehicle)Experience of driving the motorcar for at least three years.

