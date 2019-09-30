Ministry of Textiles Recruitment 2019: Committee of Textiles, Textiles Ministry, Government of India is recruiting candidates for various posts such as Consultant, Technical Officer and other posts. Candidates can only apply before October 10.

Committee of Textiles, Textiles Ministry, Government of India has released the official notification for inviting applications for the filling up of different posts of Consultants, Technical Officers and other posts. Candidates who have a keen interest in the above posts can apply through the offline mode within a prescribed format on or before the closing date of the application submission i.e. October 10, 2019.

The candidates are advised that they must read the official notification very carefully before applying for the post as they should only apply if they fit in the eligibility criteria which is given below.

Vacancy details to apply for Ministry of Textiles Recruitment 2019:

Principal Consultant– 1 Post

Junior Consultant– 1 Post

Technical Officer (Assessments)– 1 Post

Technical Officer (Course Content Development & Training)– 1 Post

Technical Officer (Information Technology)– 1 Post

Eligibility criteria to apply for Ministry of Textiles Recruitment 2019:

Educational qualification

Principal Consultant: The candidate should have done full-time M.Tech or M.E. in Textile Chemistry/Textile Engineering/Textile Technology from AICTE recognized University or Institute with at least 66% marks.

Junior Consultant: The candidate should have a bachelor’s degree in Textile Engineering/Textile Technology from AICTE recognized University or Institute with a minimum of 60% marks.

Technical Officer (Assessments): The candidate is required to have a bachelor’s degree in Textile Technology or Textile Engineering from a well-recognized university or Institute with at least 60% marks.

Technical Officer (Course Content Development & Training): The candidate should have a B.E or B.Tech in Textile Technology or Textile Engineering from a reputed University or Institute.

Technical Officer (Information Technology)– The candidate must have an experience of 2 years in Applications Development and Programming.

Ministry of Textiles Recruitment 2019 Official Notification– Download PDF

How to apply for Ministry of Textiles Recruitment 2019?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above-mentioned posts through the prescribed format along with the necessary documents, mark sheets and certificates and send it to The Secretary, Textiles Committee, Ministry of Textiles, P.Balu Road, Prabhadevi Chowk, Prabhadevi, Mumbai- 400025 on or before the last date, October 10. For more details, candidates can visit the official website @textilescommittee.nic.in.

