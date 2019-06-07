Ministry of Women and Child Development recruitment 2019: Ministry of Women and Child Development has invited applications for the post of Steno, Clerk, Accountant, and a few other posts.

Ministry of Women and Child Development recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for recruitment to the post of Steno, Clerk, Accountant and a few other posts by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, India. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment to the specified posts by following the mentioned format. within four weeks from the date of the publication of the advertisement which is June 7, 2019.

Important dates regarding the recruitment:

First date to apply for the recruitment: May 9, 2019

Last date to apply for the same: June 7, 2019

Vacancy details for the MWCD recruitment 2019:

Assistant cum Computer Operator: 2 Posts

Accountant: 1 Post

Deputy Mission Director: 2 Posts

Stenographer: 1 Post

Administrative Officer: 1 Post

Accounts Officer: 1 Post

Project Implementation Officer: 4 Posts

Pay scale for MWCD recruitment 2019:

Assistant cum Computer Operator – 19,000 Per month

Stenographer – 19,000 Per month

Deputy Mission Director –70,000 Per month

Project Implementation Officer – 55,000 Per month

Administrative Officer – 35,000 Per month

Accounts Officer – 35,000 Per month

Eligibility criteria for MWCD recruitment 2019:

Educational qualification:

Assistant cum Computer Operator: Graduate from a recognized University. 5 years experience handling files independently.

Stenographer: Graduate from a recognized University. A speed of80 w.p.m. in Stenography in English and typing speed of30 w.p.m. in English

Deputy Mission Director: Post Graduate degree in Humanities with specialization in Community Resource Management or Child Development/Social Work/ Sociology/ Public Administration from a recognized University. 10 years of experience in project formulation/implementation, monitoring and supervision in the fields of Child Development/ Social Welfare

Project Implementation Officer: Post Graduate degree in humanities with a specialization in Community Resource Management or Child Development/ Social Work/ Sociology/ Public Administration from a recognized University.8 years of experience in project formulation/ implementation/ monitoring and supervision in the fields of Child Development/ Social Welfare/Advocacy/Designing and Production of IEC materials.

Administrative Officer: Post Graduate/ Graduate degree from a recognized University. 10 years of experience in the establishment and administrative matters

Accounts Officer: Post Graduate/ Graduate degree in Commerce from a recognized University.10 years experience in day to day accounts work, finalization of accounts and preparation of annual accounts, scrutinizing financial proposals.

Accountant: Graduate in Commerce from a recognized University. 5 years experience in day to day accounts work, finalization of accounts and preparation of annual accounts, scrutinizing financial proposals.

How to apply for MWCD recruitment 2019:

The Eligible applicants can apply to the post in the recommended organization and send the application alongside other fundamental records to “Executive (Child Welfare), Ministry of Women and Child Development. Administration of India, Room No. 307, ‘B’ Wing, third Floor, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi-110001” before 7th June which is the last date to apply.

