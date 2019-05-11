Ministry of Women & Child Development Recruitment 2019: The Ministry of Women and Child Development has invited for the posts of Steno, Accountant, Clerk and a few other posts. The last date to apply for the process of the recruitment is within 4 weeks from the date of the publication of the advertisement which will be June 7, 2019.

Ministry of Women & Child Development Recruitment 2019: Applications invited for Accountant and other posts, check details

Ministry of Women and Child Development Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the posts of Steno, Accountant, Clerk and a few other posts by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Delhi. All the eligible and interested candidates can apply for the same by following the format mentioned in the official notification issued by the Ministry of Woman and Child Development. The last date to apply for the process of the recruitment is within 4 weeks from the date of the publication of the advertisement which will be June 7, 2019.

Important dates for the Ministry of Women and Child Development Recruitment 2019:

Last date of application: The last date to apply for the recruitment process conducted by the Ministry of Women and Child Development is within 4 weeks from the date of the publication of the advertisement which will be June 7, 2019.

Vacancy details for the Ministry of Women and Child Development Recruitment 2019:

Assistant cum operator: 2 vacancies

Stenographer: 1 vacancy

Deputy Mission Director: 2 vacancies

Project Implementation Officer: 4 vacancies

Administrative Officer: 1 vacancy

Accounts officer: 1 vacancy

Accountant: 1 vacancy

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Assistant cum Computer Operator: Graduate from a recognized University. 5 years experience handling /processing/putting up of] files independently.

Stenographer: Graduate from a recognized University. A speed of80 w.p.m. in Stenography in English and typing speed of30 w.p.m. in English

Deputy Mission Director: Post Graduate degree in Humanities with specialization in Community Resource Management or Child Development/Social Work/ Sociology/ Public Administration from a recognized University. 10 years of experience in project formulation/implementation, monitoring and supervision in the fields of Child Development/ Social Welfare

Project Implementation Officer: Post Graduate degree in humanities with a specialization in Community Resource Management or Child Development/ Social Work/ Sociology/ Public Administration from a recognized University.8 years of experience in project formulation/ implementation/ monitoring and supervision in the fields of Child Development/ Social Welfare/Advocacy/Designing and Production of IEC materials.

Administrative Officer: Post Graduate/ Graduate degree from a recognized University. 10 years of experience in the establishment and administrative matters

Accounts Officer: Post Graduate/ Graduate degree in Commerce from a recognized University.10 years experience in day to day accounts work, finalization of accounts and preparation of annual accounts, scrutinizing financial proposals.

Accountant: Graduate in Commerce from a recognized University. 5 years experience in day to day accounts work, finalization of accounts and preparation of annual accounts, scrutinizing financial proposals.

Pay scale for the Ministry of Women and Child Development Recruitment 2019:

The candidates shortlisted for the post of Assistant cum Computer Operator will be paid Rs 19,000 per month.

The candidates shortlisted for the post of Stenographer will be paid Rs 19,000 per month.

The candidates shortlisted for the post of Deputy Mission Director will be paid Rs 70,000 per month.

The candidates shortlisted for the post of Project Implementation officer will be paid Rs 55,000 per month.

The candidates shortlisted for the post of Administrative Officer will be paid Rs 35,000 per month.

Accountant: The candidates shortlisted for the post of Accountant will be paid Rs 19,000 per month.

How to apply for the Ministry of Women and Child Development Recruitment 2019:

All the eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies by following the format mentioned in the official notification published on the website and send it to Director (Child Welfare), Ministry of Women & Child Development. Government of India, Room No. 307, ‘B’ Wing, 3rd Floor, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi- 110001.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App