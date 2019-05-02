Mizoram MBSE HSLC result 2019: Class 10 result has been declared on mbs.edu.in and students are required to check their result at the earliest to avoid heavy traffic hassle.

Mizoram Board of Secondary Education (MBSE) has declared the class 10 result 2019 on its official website. The students are required to check the result on mbse.edu.in. They should also note that result will be available online only, hence no other mode can be availed to view the result.

The class 10 exams were held from February 28 to March 15, 2019. While the practical examination took place from March 18 to March 22, 2019. Besides, the official websites, students can also check their results on indianresults.com and examresults.net. For the academic session 2018-19, over 18,000 students appeared for the exam and reportedly the pass percentage has also gone up, though the number is yet to be out.

Likewise, MBSE class 12 result that took place from March 1 to April 5 will be declared in the second week of May (tentatively).

Mizoram MBSE HSLC result 2019: Steps to download

Go to the official website i.e. mbse.edu.in On the homepage click the MBSE HSLC Result 2019 link Click the link that reads ‘MBSE HSLC Result 2019 link’ Enter details such as registration number and roll number Submit your details Your MBSE class 10 result 2019 will appear on your screen Download, save and print it for future reference

Candidates should note that the original mark sheet will be released in a period of a month or so. Therefore, it’s important for them to save the soft copy and get its print out when they apply for admission to colleges.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage was 76.75 with 18,000 students who appeared for the exam. Overall percentage scored last year is considered the highest percentage ever since the beginning of class 10 examination in 1978.

