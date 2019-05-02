Mizoram MBSE HSLC Result 2019 declared: The Mizoram Board of Secondary Education has declared the MBSE Class 10 Results for 2019 batch today i.e. May 2, 2019. Students who appeared for the examination are advised to visit the official website of Mizoram Board i.e. mbse.edu.in to check and download result.

Mizoram MBSE HSLC Result 2019 declared @ mbse.edu.in: The Mizoram Board of Secondary Education (MBSE) has officially announced the MBSE Class 10 Result 2019 today i.e. May 2, 2019. Students who appeared for the examination are advised to visit the official website of Mizoram Board of Secondary Education i.e. mbse.edu.in. Note: Mizoram Board is not using any other platform to declare the result. Hence, students who appeared for the examination are should check their MBSE HSLC Result 2019 via online mode only. It is reported that over 18,000 students appeared for the MBSE Class 10 exams which were conducted by the State Board between February 28 to March 15, 2019.

Candidates who appeared for the examination will have to visit the official website of Mizoram Education Board. Here are the steps to check and download the Mizoram MBSE HSLC Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Mizoram Board of Secondary Education (MBSE) i.e. mbse.edu.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads MBSE HSLC Result 2019.

Step 3: Submit all the important details like Roll Number and Registration number.

Step 4: Your MBSE Class 10th Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the result for future reference.

Note: The Mizoram Board will not be releasing the original mark sheet today. Therefore, Candidates who appeared for the examination will have to download or save the PDF file of the copy and take a printout of the MBSE Class 10 Results 2019 for future references. It is expected that the pass percentage of Class 10 students this year will reach over 88 per cent.

The Mizoram Board of Secondary Education is the authority that looks after the school education in the state of Mizoram. The Mizoram Board was established in 1975 under the Mizoram Board of School Education Act. Every year, the Mizoram Board conducts state-level High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations for thousands of students.

