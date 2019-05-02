Mizoram MBSE HSLC Result 2019: Mizoram Board of Secondary Education has finally announced the results for MBSE Class 10. The students who sat for the examination are advised to check the results on the official website only which is mbse.edu.in. According to the reports, approximately 18000 students sat for the examination and the total growth rose a lot this year.

The students should keep in mind that MBSE Class 10 Result will be available on the internet only and there is no other way to check the results. MBSE HSLC Result 2019 will be declared using the online mode only and the students should keep a regular check on the official website.

The Mizoram Board Class 10 exam was organised in the month of February. Starting from February 28, the examination ended on March 15, 2019.

According to the reports, approximately 18000 students sat for the examination and the total growth rose a lot this year. Although the class 12 results are still awaited, the board has announced that it will be declared very soon.

The students who sat for the Mizoram Board of Secondary Education Class 10 examinations and want to check their scores can follow these 5 easy and simple steps, take a look!

Step 1: Go on the official website i.e. mbse.edu.in

Step 2: Find and click on the link that says MBSE HSLC Result 2019

Step 3: Provide the required credentials including registration number and roll number

Step 4: After submitting the details, the result will flash on the screen.

Step 5: Check and verify the details written on MBSE HSLC Scorecard

The Mizoram Board will be releasing the original mark sheets for the students after the formal announcement of results. Until then, the students have been asked to save the PDF file of the copy and take a hard-copy for future references.

With superb performance, the Mizoram board has set high records in Class-10 results as they bagged overall pass percentage of 76.65. Touring back, this is the highest pass percentage ever secured by MBSE since they started organising Class-10 examination in the year1978.

