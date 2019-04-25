UP B.Ed 2019 answer key: The Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Exam 2019 answer keys is expected to be released today on April 25, 2019 at mjpru.ac.in or upbed2019.in by the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly. The candidates who are willing to download the answer keys from the official website of the University can do the same.

UP B.Ed 2019 answer key: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly is expected to release the Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Exam 2019 answer keys today on April 25, 2019, mjpru.ac.in or upbed2019.in as the evaluation process is underway. Candidates who had appeared can download the answer keys from the official website of the University.

MJPRU conducted this entrance examination in a total of 15 cities. The examination was held on April 15, 2019. The examination result is expected to announce on May 15, 2019. For the selected candidates, the online counselling process will be started from June 1, 2019. The last date for direct entry and certification for candidates is June 7, 2019.

UP B.Ed 2019 answer key: Steps to check here

Step 1: Go to the official website, upbed2019.in or mjpru.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link which says UP B.Ed Entrance Exam Answer Keys

Step 3: Answer keys will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Take out a print out for future use

UP B.Ed 2019 answer key: Number of candidates registered

A total 6,09,209 candidates had registered themselves for the examination. Out of these registered candidates, only 5,66,400 candidates had appeared for the examination. The entrance examination is based on objective type questions.

UP B.Ed 2019 answer key: Exam pattern

It is necessary for the candidates to attempt the questions properly as there is a negative marking in the examination. Candidates must have rewarded for two marks for every correct answer, and for every wrong answer, 1/3 marks will be deducted from the total score of the candidate.

The entrance examination will consist of two papers and the duration for attempting each paper is 3 hours

