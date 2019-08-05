MJPRU B.Ed. Result 2019: The university has released B.Ed result today, see how to check the result and other details.

MJPRU B.Ed. Result 2019: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly has released the B.Ed result today. The MJPRU result of UP (B.Ed) is available on the official website of MJPRU mjpru.ac.in. The university released the B.Ed 1st and 2nd-year result on the official website of the university for the academic year 2019. According to the update available on the portal, post-graduation results are also out.

Steps to check MJPRU B.Ed result:

Step 1: Click on the official website of MJPRU mjpru.ac.in

Step 2: In the news and event column, click on the result link given.

Step 3: On the board result page, click on UG and PG result

Step 4: Now check your result according to your roll number

Step 5: Take a hard copy of it for future reference.

B. Ed is a Bachelor of Education which is a two years course. It is also an undergraduate course which is done after graduation is completed to achieve the degree of Teacher. After this, the students have to apply for the examination of CTET so that they have a certification to teach in schools.

M.J.P. Rohilkhand University was established in 1975 as an affiliating University. In August 1997 Rohilkhand University was renamed as Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University. The University headquarter is located at Bareilly with its territorial jurisdiction extending over the districts of Bareilly, Moradabad, Rampur, Bijnore, Jyotibaphule Nagar, Baduan, Pilibhit, and Shahjahanpur.

