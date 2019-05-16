MJPRU UG, PG Result 2019 out: The result for the undergraduate courses including BA, BCom and BSc have been declared by the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University. Candidates can check and download their result by visiting the official website of the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, mjpru.ac.in.

MJPRU UG, PG Result 2019 out: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU), Bareilly has announced the results for the undergraduate courses including BA, BSc and BCom. All the students who have appeared in the examination can check and download their result by visiting the official website of the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, mjpru.ac.in. The examination result for the under graduation and post graduation is also available on the official website of the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University. Students can also opt for the third party website like indiaresults.com in order to get there result if the official website is crashing or the students are facing any problem in logging in but all the students are advised to crosscheck their results from the official website. The examinations were held in the month of September for different undergraduate and postgraduate courses including BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc, MCom.

Steps to download the MJPRU UG, PG result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU), mjpru.ac.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying main examination result 2018 present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the provided roll number and other required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download your result.

Step 7: Take a print out of your result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University was founded in the year 1975 as an affiliating university. The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University has affiliated 485 colleges till now out of which 4200 colleges are private.

