MLSU Result 2019. The MLSU results for undergraduate courses has been declared by the Mohanlal Sukhdev University on its official website. Candidates those who have appeared in the exam can check their results online by visiting the official website of the University

MLSU Result 2019: Mohanlal Sukhdev University has released the MLSU 2019 results for undergraduate courses in the online mode, Candidates can now check their results online by loging official website of the University and entering the required details such as their roll number.

Students should score the minimum qualifying criteria set by the University in order to pass the MLSU UG exams. The university offers around 460 setas for pass courses and 175 seats in honours subjects in humanities, 1320 seas for BCom and 650 setas in science stream at undergraduate level courses affiliated to various colleges.

MLSU Result 2019: Steps to check MLSU Results 2019 Online

Step 1: Visit the official website of Mohanlal Sukhdev University mlsu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number carefully

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out for further reference

Mohanlal Sukhadia University situated at Udaipur is a State University which was established by an Act in the year 1962. The main aim of the University is to cater to the needs of higher education in Southern Rajasthan with more then 2.25 Lakh Students. The University has been Accredited ‘A’ Grade State University by NAAC.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App