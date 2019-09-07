MMHS Recruitment 2019: Maharashtra Medical Health and Services recruitment announce 123 seats for the post of Civil Surgeon Cadre. Interested candidates can now apply for the same before September 25, 2019.

MMHS Recruitment 2019: Maharashtra Medical Health and Services recruitment announced 123 vacancies for the post of Civil Surgeon Cadre. The application form is available until September 23, 2019. Eligible candidates must apply on time otherwise the application will not be accepted.

Seats available for Audiologist, Legal Counselor, Medical Officer, Pharmacist, Optometrist, specialist, physiotherapist, social worker, Dental Technician, Tutor, Specialist, Psychologist, STS, DEIC Manager, Medical Officer.

Eligibility Criteria:

1. Medical Officer: Candidate must have MBBS degree and should not more than 70 years. The salary for the post will be Rs 45000.

2. Programme Assistant: The candidate should not more than 65. Candidate must have done graduation and must have good speed in English typing which is 40wpm and Marathi 30 wpm.

3. Staff Nurse: The candidate should be qualified with the GNM course and should not more than 65 years.

4. Pharmacist: There is one vacancy for Pharmacist and the candidate applying for this post must have D. Pharma degree.

How to apply?

1. Candidates can go to the official website and register the details.

2. Candidates can apply directly through walk-in-interview.

3. Candidates have to go for walk-in-interview from October 7 to October 9, 2019.

4. The candidate who fills the form online must check the details and the payment method.

5. After registration, keep the print out of the form for future use.

Candidates are advised to carry official documents at the time of interview. Walk-in-interview will not be scheduled again so the candidates must go with all the preparations. Candidate need not be the permanent citizen of Maharastra, applications from other states will also be accepted.

Qualification:

The qualification of the candidate directly depends on the post, if the aspirant is applying for specialist then he must have specialization in a particular genre. If a candidate applies for the assistant job then he or she can be graduated in any stream but should have proficiency in English and Marathi typing.

