MMRC Limited Recruitment 2019: Mumbai Metro rail corporation limited has invited the applications for the posts of Deputy General Manager, Assistant General Manager and other on the official website. Candidates who are interested can apply through the online mode from September 30, 2019.

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited: Vacancy details

Deputy General Manager (Track): 01

Assistant General Manager (Track): 02

Deputy Engineer (Track): 01

Deputy Engineer (TVS/ ECS): 02

Eligibility criteria for deputy general manager and other posts: Educational Qualification

General Manager/Assist. General Manager (Track): B.E./B.Tech, degree in civil engineering from any recognised university and must have experience in Construction and Maintenance of Track in Railways/Metro. Candidates who have an experience of working in modern Urban Rail systems will be preferred.

Deputy Engineer (Track): B.E./B.Tech. Degree in Civil Engineering from any recognized university. Those will be having experience in Construction and Maintenance of track in Railways/Metro.

Deputy Engineer (TVS/ ECS): B.E./B.Tech. Degree in electrical/mechanical Engineering from a recognized and reputed university. Candidates should have an experience in construction projects of Railways/ Metro/ Other PSUs/ Private sector dealing with TVS & ECS systems.

Age limit: Candidates should have an experience of a maximum 40 years for DGM/AGM and 35 years for deputy engineer.

How to apply for MMRC Limited 2019

Candidates who are eligible can apply to the post through the online format on or before September 30, 2019. Candidates who are advised to print out of finally submitted online application for future use.

Mumbai Metro Line- 3 (MML – 3) is one key such projects to improve the transportation scenario in the financial capital of India that is Mumbai. MML’s main aim is to provide a mass rapid transit system that would supplement an inadequate suburban railway system of Mumbai. This can happen only after a bringing metro closer to the doorsteps of the people.

With full-scale operations of MML-3, the city would witness a significant reduction in traffic volumes. With this, the local transit facility would get a boost.

