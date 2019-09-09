MMRDA (MMMOCL) Recruitment 2019: Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd. (MMMOC) has vacancies for 1053 Non-Executive posts. Interested candidates can apply through offline before October 7, 2019.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd. (MMMOC) has released a notification inviting applications for the Non-Executive posts on a permanent basis. Candidates who are interested in the post can apply through the offline mode on or before the last date i.e. October 7, 2019.

Vacancy details for MMRDA (MMMOCL) Recruitment 2019:

Non-Executive : 1053 Posts

Station Engineer : 136 Posts

Station Controller : 120 Posts

Station Master : 18 Posts

Junior Engineer : 30 posts

Junior Engineer(S&T) : 04 Posts

Train Operator (Shunting) : 12 Posts

Chief Traffic Controller : 06 Posts

Traffic Controller : 08 Posts

Safety Supervisor-I : 01 Post

Safety Supervisor-II : 04 Posts

Senior Section Engineer: 30 Posts

Technician-I : 75 Posts

Technician-II : 287 Posts

Technician (Civil)-I : 09 Posts

Technician (Civil) -II : 26 Posts

Sr. Section Engineer(Civil) : 07 Posts

Section Engineer(Civil) : 16 Posts

Sr. Section Engineer(E&M) : 03 Posts

Section Engineer(E&M) : 06 Posts

Technician (E&M)-I : 05 Posts

Technician (E&M)-II : 11 Posts

Helper : 13 Posts

Technician (S&T) -I : 42 Posts

Technician (S&T)-II: 97 Posts

Sr. Section Engineer(S&T) : 18 Posts

Section Engineer(S&T) : 36 Posts

Security Supervisor : 04 Posts

Junior Engineer (Stores) : 08 Posts

Finance Assistant : 02 Posts

Supervisor(Customer Relation) : 08 Posts

Commercial Assistant : 04 Posts

Store Supervisor : 02 Posts

HR Assistant-I : 01 Posts

HR Assistant-II: 04 Posts

Eligibility criteria for MMRDA (MMMOCL) Recruitment 2019:

Educational Qualification

Station Manager: The candidate should have Degree or Diploma in Engineering in Electronics and Communication, Electrical or Electronics from a government recognized university or an institute with a minimum experience of 3 years in Railway/Metro Rail.

Station Controller: The candidate should have a Degree or Diploma in Engineering in Electrical, Electronics, and Communication or Electronics from a government recognized university/institute.

Section Engineer: The candidate should have Degree or Diploma in Engineering in Electronics, Electrical, or Electronics and Communication from a government recognized university or institute with at least 3 years of experience for degree and 5 years of experience for diploma in Railway/Metro Rail.

Junior Engineer: The candidate should have a Degree or Diploma in Engineering in Electrical, Electronics, or Electronics and Communication from a government authorized university or institute.

Train Operator (Shunting): The candidate applying for the post should have a Degree or Diploma in Engineering in Electronics and Communication, Electrical, or Electronics from a government authorized university/institute.

For more details, you can visit the official website www.mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in (Divisions-Administration-Recruitment).

