Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd. (MMMOC) has released a notification inviting applications for the Non-Executive posts on a permanent basis. Candidates who are interested in the post can apply through the offline mode on or before the last date i.e. October 7, 2019.
Vacancy details for MMRDA (MMMOCL) Recruitment 2019:
- Non-Executive: 1053 Posts
- Station Engineer: 136 Posts
- Station Controller: 120 Posts
- Station Master: 18 Posts
- Junior Engineer: 30 posts
- Junior Engineer(S&T): 04 Posts
- Train Operator (Shunting): 12 Posts
- Chief Traffic Controller: 06 Posts
- Traffic Controller: 08 Posts
- Safety Supervisor-I: 01 Post
- Safety Supervisor-II: 04 Posts
- Senior Section Engineer: 30 Posts
- Technician-I: 75 Posts
- Technician-II: 287 Posts
- Technician (Civil)-I: 09 Posts
- Technician (Civil) -II: 26 Posts
- Sr. Section Engineer(Civil): 07 Posts
- Section Engineer(Civil): 16 Posts
- Sr. Section Engineer(E&M): 03 Posts
- Section Engineer(E&M): 06 Posts
- Technician (E&M)-I: 05 Posts
- Technician (E&M)-II: 11 Posts
- Helper: 13 Posts
- Technician (S&T) -I: 42 Posts
- Technician (S&T)-II: 97 Posts
- Sr. Section Engineer(S&T): 18 Posts
- Section Engineer(S&T): 36 Posts
- Security Supervisor: 04 Posts
- Junior Engineer (Stores): 08 Posts
- Finance Assistant: 02 Posts
- Supervisor(Customer Relation): 08 Posts
- Commercial Assistant: 04 Posts
- Store Supervisor: 02 Posts
- HR Assistant-I: 01 Posts
- HR Assistant-II: 04 Posts
Eligibility criteria for MMRDA (MMMOCL) Recruitment 2019:
Educational Qualification
Station Manager: The candidate should have Degree or Diploma in Engineering in Electronics and Communication, Electrical or Electronics from a government recognized university or an institute with a minimum experience of 3 years in Railway/Metro Rail.
Station Controller: The candidate should have a Degree or Diploma in Engineering in Electrical, Electronics, and Communication or Electronics from a government recognized university/institute.
Section Engineer: The candidate should have Degree or Diploma in Engineering in Electronics, Electrical, or Electronics and Communication from a government recognized university or institute with at least 3 years of experience for degree and 5 years of experience for diploma in Railway/Metro Rail.
Junior Engineer: The candidate should have a Degree or Diploma in Engineering in Electrical, Electronics, or Electronics and Communication from a government authorized university or institute.
Train Operator (Shunting): The candidate applying for the post should have a Degree or Diploma in Engineering in Electronics and Communication, Electrical, or Electronics from a government authorized university/institute.
MMRDA (MMMOCL) Recruitment 2019 Download PDF
For more details, you can visit the official website www.mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in (Divisions-Administration-Recruitment).