MMRDA Recruitment 2019: Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has issued the notification for the recruitment of 1053 Non-Executive Posts. Interested candidates can apply through its official website from September 16 to October 17.

MMRDA Recruitment 2019: Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has invited the application for the recruitment of 1053 Non-Executive Posts in Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL). Eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed format from September 16 to October 7.

Candidates with Degree or Diploma or ITI have the opportunity to apply for these jobs. Total 1053 candidates to be recruit in which 4% seats are reserved for disabled candidates, 30% posts are reserved for women and 15% posts are reserved for ex-service persons and 15% posts are reserved for ex-service candidates.

The candidates already employed in a Govt. sector, should compulsorily submit No objection certificate from the present employer. The number of posts indicated in the advertisement may increase or decrease depending on our requirements. Accordingly, the reservation to the posts will be changed. The decision of the Competent Authority will be final.

MMRDA Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Technician (Civil) -II: 26 Posts

Safety Supervisor-II: 04 Posts Senior Section Engineer: 30 Posts

MMRDA Recruitment 2019: Qualification

Technician (Civil) -II: Candidates should have done ITI/NCVT/SCVT from government recognised Institute in fitter/welder/machinist/Machinist (grinder) trade.

