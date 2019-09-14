MMRDA Recruitment 2019: Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has invited the application for the recruitment of 1053 Non-Executive Posts in Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL). Eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed format from September 16 to October 7.
Candidates with Degree or Diploma or ITI have the opportunity to apply for these jobs. Total 1053 candidates to be recruit in which 4% seats are reserved for disabled candidates, 30% posts are reserved for women and 15% posts are reserved for ex-service persons and 15% posts are reserved for ex-service candidates.
The candidates already employed in a Govt. sector, should compulsorily submit No objection certificate from the present employer. The number of posts indicated in the advertisement may increase or decrease depending on our requirements. Accordingly, the reservation to the posts will be changed. The decision of the Competent Authority will be final.
MMRDA Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details
- Technician (Civil) -II: 26 Posts
- Sr. Section Engineer(E&M): 03 Posts
- Section Engineer(E&M): 06 Posts
- Technician (E&M)-I: 05 Posts
- Technician (E&M)-II: 11 Posts
- Helper: 13 Posts
- Sr. Section Engineer(S&T): 18 Posts
- Section Engineer(S&T): 36 Posts
- Technician (S&T) -I: 42 Posts
- Technician (S&T)-II: 97 Posts
- Security Supervisor: 04 Posts
- Station Manager: 18 Posts
- Station Controller: 120 Posts
- Section Engineer: 136 Posts
- Technician-I: 75 Posts
- Technician-II: 287 Posts
- Sr. Section Engineer(Civil): 07 Posts
- Section Engineer(Civil): 16 Posts
- Technician (Civil)-I: 09 Posts
- Finance Assistant: 02 Posts
- Supervisor(Customer Relation): 08 Posts
- Commercial Assistant: 04 Posts
- Store Supervisor: 02 Posts
- Jr. Engineer (Stores): 08 Posts
- HR Assistant-I: 01 Posts
- HR Assistant-II: 04 Posts
- Jr. Engineer: 30 posts
- Train Operator (Shunting): 12 Posts
- Chief Traffic Controller: 06 Posts
- Traffic Controller: 08 Posts
- Jr. Engineer(S&T): 04 Posts
- Safety Supervisor-I: 01 Post
- Safety Supervisor-II: 04 Posts
- Senior Section Engineer: 30 Posts
MMRDA Recruitment 2019: Qualification
- Technician (Civil) -II: Candidates should have done ITI/NCVT/SCVT from government recognised Institute in fitter/welder/machinist/Machinist (grinder) trade.
- Sr. Section Engineer(E&M): Applicants must have a degree/diploma in electrical or mechanical engineering from the recognised university.
- Section Engineer(E&M): Interested candidates for this post must have degree or diploma in Electrical/Mechanical Engineering from a Government recognised University/ Institute.
- Technician (E&M)-I: Education required for this post is ITI/ NCVT/SCVT in Electrician/Wireman/Mechanic HT, LT Equipments and cable jointing/Electronics Mechanic / fitter/welder/machinist/Machinist (grinder) trade.
- Technician (E&M)-II: All the candidates who are looking to grab this post must have done ITI /NCVT/SCVT in Electrician/Wireman/Mechanic HT, LT Equipments and cable jointing/Electronics Mechanic/ fitter/welder/machinist/Machinist (grinder) trade.
- Helper: ITI/NCVT/SCVT from government recognised Institute in any trade is the required qualification for this post.
For more qualification details click on this link