MMRDA recruitment 2019: The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation (MMRDA) has invited applications for the recruitment to the non-executive posts. Check details.

MMRDA recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited by the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation limited. (MMRDA) for recruitment to the Non-executive posts. All the eligible and interested candidates can apply for the same by following the mentioned format in the official notification. All the candidates are supposed to submit the application form before the last date of application submission which is October 7, 2019.

Important dates for MMRDA Recruitment 2019:

Last date to submit the application form: October 7, 2019

Vacancy details for MMRDA recruitment 2019:

Non Executive : 1053 Vacancies

Station Master: 18 Vacancies

Station Controller: 120 Vacancies

Station Engineer: 136 Vacancies

Junior Engineer: 30 vacancies

Train Operator (Shunting): 12 Vacancies

Chief Traffic Controller: 06 Vacancies

Traffic Controller: 08 Vacancies

Junior Engineer(S&T): 04 Vacancies

Safety Supervisor-I: 01 vacancy

Safety Supervisor-II: 04 Vacancies

Senior Section Engineer: 30 Vacancies

Technician-I: 75 Vacancies

Technician-II: 287 Vacancies

Senior Section Engineer(Civil): 07 Vacancies

Section Engineer(Civil): 16 Vacancies

Technician (Civil)-I: 09 Vacancies

Technician (Civil) -II: 26 Vacancies

Senior Section Engineer(E&M): 03 Vacancies

Section Engineer(E&M): 06 Vacancies

Technician (E&M)-I: 05 Vacancies

Technician (E&M)-II: 11 Vacancies

Helper: 13 Vacancies

Senior Section Engineer(S&T): 18 Vacancies

Section Engineer(S&T): 36 Vacancies

Technician (S&T)-I : 42 Vacancies

Technician (S&T)-II: 97 Vacancies

Security Supervisor: 04 Vacancies

Finance Assistant: 02 Vacancies

Supervisor(Customer Relation): 08 Vacancies

Commercial Assistant: 04 Vacancies

Store Supervisor: 02 Vacancies

Junior Engineer (Stores): 08 Vacancies

HR Assistant-I: 01 Vacancies

HR Assistant-II: 04 Vacancies

Eligibility criteria for MMRDA Recruitment 2019:

Educational qualification:

Station Master: The candidates must have a degree or diploma in engineering in electrical, electronics, electronics & telecommunication from a government recognized University or Institute.

Station Controller: The candidates must have a degree or diploma in engineering in electrical, electronics, electronics & telecommunication from a government recognized University or Institute.

Station Engineer: The candidates must have a degree or diploma in engineering in electrical, electronics, electronics & telecommunication from a government recognized University or Institute

Engineer: The candidates must have a degree or diploma in engineering in electrical, electronics, electronics & telecommunication from a government recognized University or Institute

Train Operator (Shunting): The candidates must have a degree or diploma in engineering in electrical, electronics from a government recognized University or Institute.

