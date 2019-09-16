MMRDA recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the recruitment to the non-executive posts by MMRDA. The application process will end on October 7, 2019.

MMRDA recruitment 2019: Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited or MMRDA is going to start the online application for the recruitment to the non-executive posts from today, September 16, 2019. All the candidates who want to apply for the same can visit the official website of the Mumbai Metro, mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in. All the candidates are supposed to apply before the last date which is October 7, 2019. Through this recruitment drive, the total number of 1053 posts are to be filled. As per the reports, 4 per cent reservation will be provided to differently-abled persons, 30 per cent reservation will be provided to women and 15 per cent posts are reserved for ex-servicemen.

Steps to apply for MMRDA recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited, mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the login link present at the right side of the home page.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the login ID and password in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Fill the application form and make payment.

Step 6: Tap the submit button.

Step 7: After the submission of the application form, all the candidates are supposed to take a print out of confirmation page for any further reference.

Syllabus for MMRDA recruitment 2019:

General Knowledge:

Modern Indian History with a focus on Indian Movement, Indian Constitution – Salient Features, Indian Political System, Government, Panchayat Raj, and Rural Development, History of Mumbai and Mumbai Movement, Ethics, Sensitivity to Gender and weaker sections, social awareness, Society, Culture, Heritage, Arts and Literature of Mumbai, Current affairs: International, National, and Regional, Policies of Maharashtra State, Society, Culture, Heritage, Arts and Literature of Mumbai, Geography and Economy of India and Mumbai, General Science: science in everyday life & Environmental Issues and Disaster Management.

Basic English:

Sentence Improvement, Substitution, Fill in the blanks, Sentence Completion, Synonyms, Error Correction (Underlined Part), Spotting Errors, Prepositions, Para Completion, Joining Sentences, Active Voice and Passive Voice, Idioms and Phrases, Antonyms, Passage Completion, Sentence Arrangement, Error Correction (Phrase in Bold).

Numerical Ability:

Simple Interest, Decimal Fraction, Permutation and Combination, Ratio and Proportion, Square Root and Cube Root, Races and Games, Surds and Indices, Chain Rule, Time and Distance, Probability, Volume and Surface Area, Compound Interest, Height and Distance, Time and Work, Pipes and Cistern, Banker’s Discount, Average, Allegation or Mixture, Surds and Indices, Numbers, Area, Simplification, Stocks and Share, Logarithm, Boats and Streams, Problems on H.C.F and L.C.M., Partnership, Problems on Ages.

Logical Reasoning:

Arithmetical Reasoning, Statements & Arguments, Non-Verbal Series, Statements & Conclusions, Clocks & Calendars, Embedded Figures, Directions, Alphabet Series, Number Series, Blood Relations, Mirror Images, Decision Making, Data Interpretation, Analogy, Coding-Decoding, Syllogism, Decision Making, Cubes and Dice.

According to the official notification, candidates can submit their application through the website. All the eligible candidates need to undergo a competitive examination. All the shortlisted candidates will be required to submit all their educational documents. After that, they will be called for the personal interview round. For any further information, all the candidates are supposed to visit the official website of Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App