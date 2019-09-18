MMRDA Recruitment 2019: Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has issued the notification for the recruitment of Technician, Station manager, Section engineer and more posts. 1053 candidates to be a recruit for Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL). Interested candidates can apply through its official website on or before October 7.
Candidates are advised to fill the application form correctly as incorrect details can lead to face rejection. The organisation has reserved 4 per cent seats for disabled candidates, 30 per cent seats for women and 15 per cent for ex-service candidates. The reservation can be changed as per requirement by the organisation.
Candidates who all are working in government sector shall submit the no-objection certificate to apply for these posts. All the candidate are advised to check eligibility criteria so that with certain educational qualification can apply for Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd posts.
MMRDA Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details
- Technician (Civil) -II: 26 Posts
- Sr. Section Engineer(E&M): 03 Posts
- Section Engineer(E&M): 06 Posts
- Technician (E&M)-I: 05 Posts
- Technician (E&M)-II: 11 Posts
- Helper: 13 Posts
- Sr. Section Engineer(S&T): 18 Posts
- Section Engineer(S&T): 36 Posts
- Technician (S&T) -I: 42 Posts
- Technician (S&T)-II: 97 Posts
- Security Supervisor: 04 Posts
- Station Manager: 18 Posts
- Station Controller: 120 Posts
- Section Engineer: 136 Posts
- Technician-I: 75 Posts
- Technician-II: 287 Posts
- Sr. Section Engineer(Civil): 07 Posts
- Section Engineer(Civil): 16 Posts
- Technician (Civil)-I: 09 Posts
- Finance Assistant: 02 Posts
- Supervisor(Customer Relation): 08 Posts
- Commercial Assistant: 04 Posts
- Store Supervisor: 02 Posts
- Jr. Engineer (Stores): 08 Posts
- HR Assistant-I: 01 Posts
- HR Assistant-II: 04 Posts
- Jr. Engineer: 30 posts
- Train Operator (Shunting): 12 Posts
- Chief Traffic Controller: 06 Posts
- Traffic Controller: 08 Posts
- Jr. Engineer(S&T): 04 Posts
- Safety Supervisor-I: 01 Post
- Safety Supervisor-II: 04 Posts
- Senior Section Engineer: 30 Posts
MMRDA Recruitment 2019: Qualification
- Technician (E&M)-I: Education required for this post is ITI/ NCVT/SCVT in Electrician/Wireman/Mechanic HT, LT Equipments and cable jointing/Electronics Mechanic / fitter/welder/machinist/Machinist (grinder) trade.
- Technician (E&M)-II: All the candidates who are looking to grab this post must have done ITI /NCVT/SCVT in Electrician/Wireman/Mechanic HT, LT Equipments and cable jointing/Electronics Mechanic/ fitter/welder/machinist/Machinist (grinder) trade.
- Helper: ITI/NCVT/SCVT from government recognised Institute in any trade is the required qualification for this post.
- Technician (Civil) -II: Candidates should have done ITI/NCVT/SCVT from government recognised Institute in fitter/welder/machinist/Machinist (grinder) trade.
- Sr. Section Engineer(E&M): Applicants must have a degree/diploma in electrical or mechanical engineering from the recognised university.
- Section Engineer(E&M): Interested candidates for this post must have degree or diploma in Electrical/Mechanical Engineering from a Government recognised University/ Institute.
MMRDA Recruitment 2019: Below are links for more information, registration and to apply
- Candidates need to register themselves to fill the application form.
- Link for Registration
- After registration, they need to log in again to fill the application form.
- Link for an Application form
- Candidates to reach its official website click the link below.
- Official Website