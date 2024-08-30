Modern School Principal Dr. Vijay Datta Addresses Mental Health Challenges At Delhi Psychiatry Society Meet

Dr. Vijay Datta, Principal of Modern School, Barakhamba Road, recently delivered an insightful talk on “Challenges Related to Mental Health at the School Level” at the Delhi Psychiatry Society Meet.

Dr. Vijay Datta, Principal of Modern School, Barakhamba Road, recently delivered an insightful talk on “Challenges Related to Mental Health at the School Level” at the Delhi Psychiatry Society Meet. His address focused on practical strategies for teachers and parents to effectively handle the mental health issues that students face today.

In his presentation, Dr. Datta highlighted several key areas of concern. He discussed common mental health challenges among students and provided actionable advice on how educators and parents can support young people through these issues. Emphasizing the critical role of inclusivity, Dr. Datta underscored how creating a supportive and understanding school environment can significantly impact students’ mental well-being.

Dr. Datta also touched upon the value of traditional childhood games in promoting mental health and social skills. He advocated for incorporating these activities into the school environment as a means to foster a more holistic approach to education and personal development.

With nearly thirty years of experience in the public school sector, Dr. Datta brings a wealth of knowledge and practical insight to the table. His credentials include a BSc, MA (English), MEd, and a PhD in Education. He has been recognized with numerous accolades, including the GOC-in-C Commendation, the President’s National Award, and the Shiksha Rattan.

Dr. Datta’s talk was well-received, offering valuable perspectives on the evolving landscape of mental health in schools and the role of educators in nurturing the next generation.