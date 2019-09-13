MOIL recruitment 2019: The Manganese Ore India Limited (MOIL) has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of chief manager. Candidates can apply by visiting moil.nic.in.

MOIL recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the recruitment to the posts of Chief manager by Manganese Ore India Limited (MOIL). All the eligible and interested candidates can apply for the same by following the mentioned format in the official notification released by the Manganese Ore India Limited (MOIL) or they can visit the official website of the Manganese Ore India Limited (MOIL), moil.nic.in. All the candidates are supposed to fill the application form before the last date of submitting the application which is October 5, 2019.

Important dates for MOIL Recruitment 2019:

Last date to apply online: October 5, 2019

Vacancy details for MOIL recruitment 2019:

Chief Manager (Mines): 3 vacancies

Manager or Chief Manager (Systems): 2 vacancies

Manager (Personnel): 4 vacancies

Manager or chief manager (Finance and accounts): 3 vacancies

Electrical supervisor: 6 vacancies

Education qualification:

Chief Manager (Mines): All the candidates must have a degree of B.E, B.Tech degree in Mining or equivalent from any recognized University or Institute.

Manager/Chief Manager (Systems): All the candidates must have a degree of B.E or B.Tech. (CS/IT/Electronics/E&T) OR MCA/M.Sc. (CS) or equivalent from any recognized University/Institute. Candidates having a certified consultant in SAP will be preferred.

Manager (Personnel): All the candidates must have a Post Graduate Degree in Social Work with specialization in Labour Welfare, Personnel Management and Industrial Relations OR Master’s Degree/Diploma in IRPM/Master in Labour Studies OR MBA in Personnel Management/HR/HRD from any recognized University/Institute. Candidates having law graduate will be preferred.

Manager/Chief Manager (Finance & Accounts): CA/ICWA/CMA from any recognized Institute.

Electrical Supervisor: Diploma in Electrical Engineering from any recognized Institute.

How to apply for MOIL recruitment 2019:

All the eligible and interested candidates can apply for the same by following the mentioned format in the official notification and send their bio-data and self attested copies of certificates and other documents to the Office of Joint General Manager (Personnel) Recruitment Cell, MOIL Limited, MOIL Bhavan, 1-A, Katol Road, Nagpur – 440013 (Maharashtra). All the candidates are urged to apply for the recruitment to the posts before the last date of application which is October 5, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App