Monthly Stipend Of Rs 10,000 In MEA Internship, Know Your Eligibility Criteria

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) offers an enriching internship programme twice a year, designed to provide young graduates with a deeper understanding of India’s foreign policy and its implementation. Conducted in two terms, from April to September and October to March, the programme accommodates up to 30 interns per term, with internships lasting between one to three months.

Eligibility Requirements

The programme is open to Indian citizens who meet the following criteria:

Educational Qualification : A graduate degree from a recognised university. Students in their final year, where internships are part of their curriculum, are also eligible.

: A graduate degree from a recognised university. Students in their final year, where internships are part of their curriculum, are also eligible. Age Limit: Applicants must be under 25 years of age as of December 31 of the internship year.

Application and Selection Process

The application process is entirely online through a dedicated internship portal. Candidates must complete two stages:

Preliminary Screening: Applicants are shortlisted based on academic performance in Class 12 and graduation. Special consideration is given to candidates from underrepresented groups, including aspirational districts and socially disadvantaged categories. Personal Interview: Shortlisted candidates participate in a virtual interview, with additional weightage for candidates from SC/ST/OBC/EWS categories.

The programme ensures diversity by distributing internships across 14 states and 4 Union Territories each term. Furthermore, at least 30% of the positions are reserved for women candidates.

Internship Highlights

Selected interns are exposed to the Ministry’s various functions, including foreign policy development, public engagement, and support services for Indian citizens abroad. Tasks may include:

Conducting research and analysis.

Preparing reports on policy developments.

Supporting ongoing Ministry activities under the supervision of Division Heads.

At the conclusion of the internship, participants are required to submit a detailed report on their contributions. All intellectual property generated during the internship belongs to the Ministry, and strict confidentiality is expected of all interns.

Benefits

Interns receive a monthly stipend of ₹10,000 to cover basic expenses. Additionally, the cost of a round-trip economy air ticket between Delhi and the candidate’s state capital or university location is reimbursed. However, interns must arrange and finance their accommodation and meals in Delhi.

Additional Details

State Representation : Interns are selected based on state and Union Territory quotas to ensure balanced representation across the country.

: Interns are selected based on state and Union Territory quotas to ensure balanced representation across the country. Vacancy Management: If a candidate opts out, the next eligible applicant on the merit list from the same state is offered the position.

Termination and Withdrawal

Internship engagements are subject to security clearance. The Ministry reserves the right to terminate an internship without prior notice. Interns wishing to withdraw must provide a one-week notice, and travel costs covered by the Ministry may be recovered.

Application Process

Young professionals eager to gain hands-on experience in the field of international relations are encouraged to apply via the MEA’s internship portal. This programme offers a unique opportunity to contribute to India’s dynamic diplomatic environment while honing essential skills for a career in foreign affairs.

