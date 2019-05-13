MP Board 10th results 2019, How to download MPBSE class 10 result online @ mpresults.nic.in: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is set to announce the MPBSE HSC Result 2019 on May 15, 2019. All the candidates who appeared for the MPBSE Board exams are advised to keep an eye on the official website of MP Board i.e. mpresults.nic.in for updates.

MP Board 10th results 2019, How to download MPBSE class 10 result online @ mpresults.nic.in: All the students who appeared for MP Higher Secondary Board exams 2019 are advised to keep an eye on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) i.e. mpresults.nic.in as the MP Board has decided to release the MP Class 10th Result 2019 tomorrow i.e. May 15, 2019. The MPBSE 12th Class Result 2019 will be announced at around 11:00 AM in the morning along with MPBSE Class 12th Result 2019. Candidates of both MP Board Class 12th Result 2019 and MP Board Class 10th Result 2019 will receive their respective MP Board Result 2019 at the same time and date.

List of websites of check and download the MP HSC (Class 10th) Examination 2019:

Steps to check and download Madhya Pradesh Secondary Board Result 2019 via website:

Step 1: Visit the official result website of MPBSE i.e. mpresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads HSC (Class 10th) Examination 2019.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and application number.

Step 4: Submit your credentials.

Step 5: Your MPBSE HSC (Class 10th) Examination 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your MP Board Result 2019 for future reference.

Note: If you are not able to check the MPBSE Class 10th Result 2019 on the official website of MP Board, visit the mentioned above alternative websites to download the MP Secondary Board Result 2019 for future reference. Also, don’t forget to keep your roll number and application number ready in order to use it as the login id.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will also announce the MP HSSC Class 12th Result 2019 on the official website of MPBSE i.e. mpbse.nic.in tomorrow i.e. May 15, 2019, at around 11:15 AM. Students who appeared for MPBSE Class 12th exams are advised to visit their respective schools to collect mark sheet, school leaving certificate and migration certificate in order to get admission in the desired college.

