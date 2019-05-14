MP Board Class 10th Result 2019: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the MP Board Result 2019 of over 10 lakh students tomorrow i.e. May 15, Wednesday. All the students who appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Board High School Certificate Examination will have to keep checking the official website of MPBSE i.e. mpbse.nic.in to stay updated.

MP Board Class 10th Result 2019 @ mpresults.nic.in: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will be releasing the MP Board 10th Result 2019 tomorrow that is May 15 at 11:00 AM. Over 10 lakh students who are eagerly waiting for their MP Secondary Board Result 2019 are requested to stay calm as the Madhya Pradesh Board will release the list of toppers and pass percentage via press conference first which will be followed by posting the same on the official result website of MPBSE i.e. mpresults.nic.in. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has decided to announce both MP Board High School Certificate Result 2019 and MP High Secondary School Certificate Result 2019 on the same date which May 15, Wednesday.

List of websites to check and download MP HSC Result 2019:

Candidates who appeared for the MP Class 10th examination which were conducted by the state board from March 1 to March 27, will be able to check and download their MP Result 2019 from mentioned below alternative websites apart from the official one. Besides websites, students will provide an SMS format along with a number to receive the MPBSE Intermediate Result 2019 on their mobile phone. Not just the Class 10th students, even the Class 12th candidate can check and follow the same given below steps to access the website.

Steps to check Madhya Pradesh High School Certificate Result 2019:

Step 1: Candidates will have to visit the official result website of MPBSE i.e. mpresults.nic.in or any of the above-mentioned websites in order to check as well as download the MP Board Result 2019 in an easier way.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads HSC (Class 10th) Examination Result 2018.

Step 3: It will direct you to a new page that has options like HSC (Class 10th) Examination Results -2019,

HSSC (Class 12th) Examination Results -2019 and HSSC (Class 12th) Vocational Examination Results -2019.

HSSC (Class 12th) Examination Results -2019 and HSSC (Class 12th) Vocational Examination Results -2019. Step 4: Click to the first link that says HSC (Class 10th) Examination Results -2019.

Step 5: Enter your roll number, name and school centre number.

Step 6: Sumit your credentials and your MP HSC Class 10th Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take a print out of your MP Secondary Board Result 2019 for future reference.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App