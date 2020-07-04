MP Board class 10th result 2020 declared: The Madhya Pradesh board has announced MP Board class 10th results. Other than the official websites, students can check their results on some other websites and mobile apps as well. Here's a complete list.

Madhya Pradesh board has announced the result of class 10 or Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) on its official websites mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in today. As per a previous notice issued by the board, the result was scheduled to go live today at 12 pm. This year, over 10 lakh students appeared in MP Board class 10th exams. The exams were conducted by the board in the month of March but they couldn’t be completed due to coronavirus outbreak. For the remaining exams, students were allotted marks based on the average of internal assessment.

The board has allowed several other website hosts to upload the results as well. The websites are, mpbseresults.nic.in, fastresults.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Students are advised to cross-check their results from the official website as well to ensure authenticity. This year, students will be passed based on their best 3 papers. If a student fails in one subject but passes in 3, he/she will be promoted to the next class.

How to check MP Board result 2020:

Step 1. Go to the official website mpbse.nic.in

Step 2. You’ll be directed to the homepage of the website. Click on the link that says ‘MP Board 10th result 2020’

Step 3. Enter your login credentials in the login menu that appears.

Step 4. Your MP Board 10th result will open with your subject wise scorecard.

Step 5. You can now access, print, and download your result.

How to check MP Board 10th result on mobile apps:

This year, students will be able to check their MP Board class 10th result 2020 through mobile apps as well. The first app in the series is, MPBSE Mobile app, second is MP Mobile app and third, being Fastresults app. They are available on Google Play Store. MP Mobile app is available on Windows Play Store as well.

